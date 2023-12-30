Cowboys Elevating DT Carl Davis & LB Buddy Johnson

The Cowboys announced that they are elevating DT Carl Davis and LB Buddy Johnson for Week 17.

Davis, 31, was originally a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was in the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Ravens waived him back in 2018.

Davis was claimed by the Browns off waivers and finished out the year in Cleveland. He had a brief stint with the Colts before the Jaguars signed Davis to their roster in 2019.

From there, the Patriots signed him to their active roster in 2020 and re-signed him to a one-year deal the following offseason. He returned on one-year deals in 2022 and 2023 but was cut coming out of the preseason this year. He had a stint on the Seahawks practice squad before joining the Cowboys back in November.

In 2023, Davis has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.