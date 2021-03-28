Cowboys ‘Exploring’ Possibility Of Signing DT Jarran Reed

Mike Fisher of SI.com reports that the Cowboys began “exploring” the possibility of signing DT Jarran Reed shortly after the Seahawks officially released him on Friday.

Fisher says there are still questions about “fit and finance,” but the Cowboys could use some help at the position with Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore in line to open the season as the team’s top-two options at defensive tackle.

Reed reportedly wanted a long-term deal from the Seahawks. However, Seattle was looking for more of a cap-related move and after no trade surfaced for Reed, they opted to release him outright.

Ian Rapoport reported that talks between the two parties broke down and ended up in a “bad spot” which is why they made the decision to part ways.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Reed to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Reed, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of last year.

Seattle released Reed a few days ago.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 38 tackles, six and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.