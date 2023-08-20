Cowboys Fear LB DeMarvion Overshown Has Torn ACL

Michael Gehlken reported last night the Cowboys are worried third-round LB DeMarvion Overshown has a torn ACL.

The team is still doing imaging to confirm the diagnosis but ACL injuries can often be diagnosed fairly quickly and the MRI is just to confirm.

It’d be a big blow for the rookie who was looking at a solid role for the team on defense in his first year. He went down in the team’s second preseason game against the Seahawks.

Overshown, 22, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $980,005 in 2023.

In five seasons with the Longhorns, Overshown appeared in 39 games and recorded 249 tackles, nine sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 17 passes defended.