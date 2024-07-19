Cowboys Have Had ‘Positive Conversations’ With Dak Prescott Regarding Extension

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys are currently having “positive conversations” with QB Dak Prescott‘s agent Todd France.

Russini says they’re working to get a deal done with Prescott and have been talking to him directly.

Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said on “Scoop City” that they are “optimistic” about getting an extension in place for Prescott.

Prescott is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year and the Cowboys won’t be able to franchise him, which is why this is a situation many are watching.

It’s going to take quite a bit of money to retain Prescott long term. Dallas did trade for Trey Lance, but it remains to be seen whether he could be a long-term option for them.

Prescott was seen in a protective boot on his right foot after suffering a foot sprain, but this isn’t expected to be a lingering issue for him during training camp.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

