Cowboys Have Had ‘Positive Discussions’ With Odell Beckham, Several Teams Interested

Jordan Schultz reports that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr has had “positive discussions” with the Cowboys.

According to Schultz, there are still several teams interested in the veteran receiver, but the Cowboys would like to make things work.

Schultz adds that Beckham is seeking a multi-year contract this offseason.

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

The Cowboys have said publicly that they’re still interested in signing Beckham and Aaron Rodgers has him on his wishlist of targets for the Jets.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.