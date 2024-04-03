Cowboys Host Three Players For Pre-Draft Visits Including Texas DT Byron Murphy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are hosting several players for pre-draft visits on Wednesday including Texas prospects DT Byron Murphy, RB Jonathan Brooks, and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Murphy was one of the breakout players of the 2023 college football season and could potentially be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

Murphy, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

In three years at Texas, Murphy recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 34 career games.

