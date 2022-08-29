Cowboys In Trade Talks With Jets For OT Chuma Edoga

Update:

Aaron Wilson now reports that sources do not expect Cowboys and Jets to execute a trade for Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets OT Chuma Edoga.

Edoga, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC.

He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Edoga appeared in five games for the Jets, not making any starts.

We will have more news on Edoga as it becomes available.