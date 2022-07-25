Cowboys Interested In Signing LB Anthony Barr, But No Deal Imminent

Calvin Watkins reports that the Cowboys have had “summer-long interest” in free agent LB Anthony Barr.

However, multiple sources have told Watkins that they have no plans to sign him at this point.

Darren Wolfson previously reported that the Commanders and Cowboys have shown some interest in signing Barr.

Wolfson added the Commanders “kicked the tires” on signing Barr but characterizes the interest from the Cowboys as more serious.

Wolfson says knee issues for Barr are why he has yet to sign, although the veteran has no plans to retire and wants to continue playing.

Barr would probably be the third linebacker if healthy and more of a depth or role player if signed by either Washington or Dallas.

Barr, 30, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up his Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Barr appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and five pass deflections.

