Cowboys Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing LB Leighton Vander Esch On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced a series of roster moves on Monday for their game against the Chargers.

The full list includes:

Cowboys elevated RB Malik Davis and LB Malik Jefferson to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Cowboys signed DE/LB Tyrus Wheat to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cowboys activated CB Nahshon Wright from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Cowboys placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and CB C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve.

Vander Esch, 27, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million dollar rookie contract that included a $6.696 million dollar signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys and re-signed to another one-year, $11 million contract in 2023.

In 2023, Vander Esch has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.