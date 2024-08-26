Cowboys Making Progress In Talks With WR CeeDee Lamb

According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys are making strong progress in contract talks with WR CeeDee Lamb and have increased their offer in recent days.

Hill reports the Cowboys are now willing to pay Lamb more than $33 million per year in average annual salary and are willing to do it on just a four-year term in new years.

Both are reportedly concessions from Dallas’ last offer. Hill points out there’s some urgency to get a deal done and get Lamb back to practicing in time to be ready for Week 1 in less than two weeks.

Dallas has projected a lot of confidence that they will ultimately get a long-term deal done with Lamb even though he’s held out all of training camp.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys and Lamb as the news is available.