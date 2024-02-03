Cowboys Meeting With Mike Zimmer About DC Vacancy

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are meeting with former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer about their defensive coordinator job. Zimmer has not had an NFL job since 2021.

Zimmer, 67, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

We will have more news on Zimmer and the Cowboys as it becomes available.