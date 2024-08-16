Cowboys Met With CeeDee Lamb’s Reps In Attempt To Get Extension Done

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys met with WR CeeDee Lamb‘s representatives on Thursday in an attempt to get a long-term deal done.

According to Watkins, the Cowboys are offering Lamb just under $33 million per year, which would leave him just ahead of Eagles WR A.J. Brown‘s $32 million per year and behind the $35 million per year Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will make.

Lamb reportedly isn’t necessarily asking to top Jefferson’s salary and be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, but he’s looking to be in the neighborhood.

While there’s more work to be done between the parties in terms of salary and structure, Watkins says no one with the Cowboys does not believe they will eventually figure things out and ultimately sign Lamb to a new deal.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.