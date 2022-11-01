Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones On Trade Deadline: ‘We’ve Got Some Things We’re Entertaining’

In his weekly radio interview, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the team’s plans for today’s trade deadline.

“We got some things we’re entertaining,” Jones said via Todd Archer, adding things could get “feverish.”

Dallas is 6-2 and looks to be in a prime position to make some noise in the NFC. But there are some weaknesses on the roster, most notably wide receiver.

Still, for as much as Jones likes to stir the pot with public comments, the team has tended to operate conservatively in contrast to the all-in nature of other teams like the Rams. Jones acknowledged Dallas is in a window but pointed out, “it never works for you if it doesn’t come to you.”

“This is an area where aggressiveness, trying to go after (it), that doesn’t work,” he said via Archer. “…But we’ve got some things coming our way.”

If it’s a receiver, Jon Machota lists some options the Cowboys could be interested in pursuing, including Panthers WR D.J. Moore, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, Jets WR Elijah Moore, Steelers WR Chase Claypool and Texans WR Brandin Cooks. All have varying degrees of asking price and willingness on the part of their original teams to give them up.

However, Jones ended his interview by saying there’s “a better chance of nothing happening than something,” ahead of today’s NFL trade deadline.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys as the news is available.