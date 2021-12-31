Cowboys Place LB Keanu Neal & DT Quinton Bohanna On COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed LB Keanu Neal and DT Quinton Bohanna on the COVID-19 list Friday.

Neal, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021.

In 2021, Keanu Neal has appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 67 tackles and a sack.