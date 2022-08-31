Cowboys Place LT Tyron Smith & WR James Washington On IR

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed LT Tyron Smith and WR James Washington on injured reserve Wednesday.

Smith suffered a torn hamstring in practice a few weeks ago. His specific injury is an avulsion fracture of the knee, which is when the tendon that connects the hamstring to the bone pulls off.

As for Washington, he was expected to miss “at least” two months with a fractured foot.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Smith is due base salaries of $13.5 and $13.6 million over the final two seasons of his deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Smith started 11 games for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

Washington, 25, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys.

In 2021, Washington appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and caught 24 passes for 285 yards receiving and two touchdowns.