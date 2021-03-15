Cowboys Place Original-Round Tenders On RFA WR Cedrick Wilson & DL Antwaun Woods

Clarence Hill is reporting that the Cowboys have placed original-round tenders on restricted free agents WR Cedrick Wilson and DL Antwaun Woods.

The original-round tender will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Wilson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 17 passes for 189 yards receiving and two touchdowns.