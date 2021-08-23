Cowboys Place WR CeeDee Lamb, S Malik Hooker & DB Israel Mukuamu On COVID-19 List

The Cowboys have added WR CeeDee Lamb, S Malik Hooker and sixth-round DB Israel Mukuamu to the COVID-19 list, per Jon Machota.

Those three join DC Dan Quinn and DT Carlos Watkins as players who are currently isolating in the protocol.

Lamb, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Cowboys to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Lamb appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 74 passes for 935 yards (12.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.