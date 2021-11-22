Cowboys Place WR T.J. Vasher On COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday they have placed WR T.J. Vasher on the reserve/COVID list.

Vasher, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Texas Tech. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Dallas.

In 2021, Vasher hasn’t played in a game and has been on the reserve/non-football injury list since August.

During his five-year college career, Vasher caught 146 passes for 1,983 yards (14.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 37 career games.