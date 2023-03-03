Cowboys Plan To Tag RB Tony Pollard If No Deal Reached By Deadline

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys plan to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if they can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as Pollard has been viewed as a strong candidate to get the tag and a priority for Dallas to keep this offseason, despite his fractured ankle in the postseason.

The two sides have until Tuesday to negotiate before the tag window closes. Once placed, they have until July 17 to work out an extension, otherwise Pollard has to play out the season on the tag.

The franchise tag for running backs is worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Pollard, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Memphis in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,187,780 rookie contract with the team, including a $667,780 signing bonus, $667,780 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $796,945.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Pollard appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and rushed 193 times for 1,007 yards (5.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

