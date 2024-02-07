Cowboys Potentially Interested In Interviewing Former Giants DC Wink Martindale

When appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Michael Lombardi of The Daily Coach mentioned the Cowboys have been in communication with former Giants DC Wink Martindale‘s agent about a potential interview for a position on their coaching staff.

According to David Moore, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Dallas has not scheduled an interview with Martindale at this time.

Dallas is still looking to fill its defensive coordinator position and has interviewed veteran candidates like former Jets HC Rex Ryan, former Commanders HC Ron Rivera, and former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer.

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.