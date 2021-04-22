Cowboys Re-Sign RFA WR Cedrick Wilson

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson officially signed his restricted tender for the 2021 season on Thursday.
The Cowboys placed an original-round tender on Wilson that will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season.
Wilson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.
In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 17 passes for 189 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!