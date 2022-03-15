Cowboys Re-Signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys are re-signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle to a one-year, veteran salary benefit deal.

Sprinkle, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Washington.

Sprinkle had been testing the free-agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys last offseason. He then re-signed to the practice squad after being waived in August.

In 2021, Sprinkle appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and caught three passes for 31 yards and no touchdowns.