Cowboys Release WR James Washington

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are releasing WR James Washington, who has appeared in just two games for the team this season.

Washington, 26, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys.

In 2022, Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys but recorded no statistics.