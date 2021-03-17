Cowboys Releasing P Chris Jones

According to Jon Machota, the Cowboys are releasing P Chris Jones.

This will save a couple million for Dallas in cap space as they move on to P Hunter Niswander.

Jones, 31, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Carson-Newman back in 2011. He has spent all six years of his NFL career in Dallas and was in the final year of his three-year, $4.2 million contract that included $750,000 guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $8.7 million extension in 2017.

He was set to make base salaries of $1.9 million and $2 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Jones appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and totaled 1,022 yards on 24 punts to go along with one touchback and five kicks placed inside the 20.