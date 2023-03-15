Cowboys Set To Release RB Ezekiel Elliott

According to Clarence Hill, the Dallas Cowboys plan to release RB Ezekiel Elliott as soon as the start of the league year on Wednesday.

There had been reports that Dallas could ask Elliott to take a significant pay cut, which he would have had to agree to in order to stay with the Cowboys.

Instead, it appears he’ll explore his options with a different team in free agency. Ian Rapoport notes it will be a June 1 cut when the move becomes official.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.