Cowboys Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys officially agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken.
The full list includes:
- Marshall RB Brenden Knox
- TCU TE Artayvious Lynn
- Purdue S Tyler Coyle
- Tiffin RB JaQuan Hardy
- Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell
- Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines
- Iowa WR Brandon Smith
- Houston OG Braylon Jones
- Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher
- Oregon DT Austin Faoliu
- Michigan TE Nick Eubanks
- Louisana FB Nick Ralston
- Texas WR Brennan Eagles
Vasher, 22, is a four-year starter at Texas Tech but missed time last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
During his college career, he appeared in 42 games and made 23 starts, recording 146 receptions for 1,983 yards (13.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.
