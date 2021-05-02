Cowboys Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Dallas Cowboys officially agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken

Cowboys helmets

The full list includes:

  1. Marshall RB Brenden Knox
  2. TCU TE Artayvious Lynn
  3. Purdue S Tyler Coyle
  4. Tiffin RB JaQuan Hardy
  5. Mississippi State WR Osirus Mitchell
  6. Texas A&M LB Anthony Hines
  7. Iowa WR Brandon Smith
  8. Houston OG Braylon Jones
  9. Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher
  10. Oregon DT Austin Faoliu
  11. Michigan TE Nick Eubanks
  12. Louisana FB Nick Ralston
  13. Texas WR Brennan Eagles

Vasher, 22, is a four-year starter at Texas Tech but missed time last season due to a knee injury that required surgery. 

During his college career, he appeared in 42 games and made 23 starts, recording 146 receptions for 1,983 yards (13.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. 

