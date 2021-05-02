Cowboys Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys officially agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken.

The full list includes:

Vasher, 22, is a four-year starter at Texas Tech but missed time last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

During his college career, he appeared in 42 games and made 23 starts, recording 146 receptions for 1,983 yards (13.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.