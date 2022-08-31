Cowboys Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

Grier, 27, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier and he spent the rest of the season on their roster.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.