Cowboys Sign CB Isaiah Johnson To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys have signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, per the player’s agent.

PUMPED to have my guy @_bigplayzay sign with the @dallascowboys p-squad today! — Murphy McGuire (@Murphy_McGuire) October 4, 2021

Johnson has worked out for a number of teams in recent weeks but has now found a home in Dallas it appears.

The Cowboys will need to make a corresponding move from this list to make room for Johnson:

T Isaac Alarcon (International) DB Kyron Brown DB Deante Burton (Injured) DB Tyler Coyle QB Ben DiNucci DT Austin Faoliu DT Justin Hamilton RB Jaquan Hardy G Braylon Jones WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured) TE Nick Ralston WR Brandon Smith DE Breeland Speaks TE Jeremy Sprinkle DB Darian Thompson (Injured) TE Ian Bunting OT Aviante Collins WR Robert Foster WR Damion Ratley DB Holton Hill CB Isaiah Johnson

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.