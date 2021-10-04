Cowboys Sign CB Isaiah Johnson To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys have signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, per the player’s agent.
Johnson has worked out for a number of teams in recent weeks but has now found a home in Dallas it appears.
The Cowboys will need to make a corresponding move from this list to make room for Johnson:
- T Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DB Kyron Brown
- DB Deante Burton (Injured)
- DB Tyler Coyle
- QB Ben DiNucci
- DT Austin Faoliu
- DT Justin Hamilton
- RB Jaquan Hardy
- G Braylon Jones
- WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured)
- TE Nick Ralston
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Breeland Speaks
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- DB Darian Thompson (Injured)
- TE Ian Bunting
- OT Aviante Collins
- WR Robert Foster
- WR Damion Ratley
- DB Holton Hill
- CB Isaiah Johnson
Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.
