Cowboys Sign CB Isaiah Johnson To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys have signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, per the player’s agent. 

Johnson has worked out for a number of teams in recent weeks but has now found a home in Dallas it appears. 

The Cowboys will need to make a corresponding move from this list to make room for Johnson:

  1. T Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DB Kyron Brown
  3. DB Deante Burton (Injured)
  4. DB Tyler Coyle
  5. QB Ben DiNucci
  6. DT Austin Faoliu
  7. DT Justin Hamilton
  8. RB Jaquan Hardy
  9. G Braylon Jones
  10. WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured)
  11. TE Nick Ralston
  12. WR Brandon Smith
  13. DE Breeland Speaks
  14. TE Jeremy Sprinkle
  15. DB Darian Thompson (Injured)
  16. TE Ian Bunting
  17. OT Aviante Collins
  18. WR Robert Foster
  19. WR Damion Ratley
  20. DB Holton Hill
  21. CB Isaiah Johnson

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

