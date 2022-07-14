Cowboys Sign LB Malik Jefferson, Cut RB JaQuan Hardy

According to Jori Epstein, the Cowboys signed LB Malik Jefferson to a contract on Thursday.

Dallas also released RB JaQuan Hardy in a corresponding roster move, per Nick Eatman.

Dallas brought Jefferson in for a workout last week and was clearly impressed enough to sign him.

Jefferson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

From there, Jefferson returned to the Chargers a few weeks into the regular season last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Los Angeles released him back in March and he caught on with the Colts but was cut loose in May.

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic.