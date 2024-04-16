Cowboys Sign RB Royce Freeman To One-Year Deal

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys signed RB Royce Freeman to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Freeman, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Oregon back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. Carolina cut him loose later in the season and he was claimed by the Texans. He was cut again coming out of the preseason in 2022 but Houston later added him to the practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad last season and bounced on and off their gameday roster.

In 2023, Freeman appeared in 14 games for the Rams and recorded 77 rushing attempts for 319 yards (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.