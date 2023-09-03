Cowboys Sign RT Terence Steele To Five-Year, $86.8M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys and RT Terence Steele reached an agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed.

According to Schefter, the contract can be worth up to $91.8 million.

Steele, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

Steele returned to the Cowboys this offseason on a second-round restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Steele appeared in and started 13 games for the Cowboys at tackle.