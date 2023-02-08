Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have signed three players to futures contracts.
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:
- LB Malik Jefferson
- OT Isaac Alarcon
- TE Seth Green
Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.
The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.
Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.
In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic.
