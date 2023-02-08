Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they have signed three players to futures contracts.

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:

  1. LB Malik Jefferson
  2. OT Isaac Alarcon
  3. TE Seth Green

Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus.

The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had a brief stint with the Chargers before catching on with the Titans.

Jefferson returned to the Chargers and had a stint with the Colts before signing on to the Cowboys’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Jefferson appeared in one game for the Colts but didn’t record a statistic. 

