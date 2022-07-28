Cowboys Sign WR KaVontae Turpin, Waive FB Nick Ralston

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are waiving FB Nick Ralston to make room on the roster for WR KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin was the USFL MVP this past season.

Turpin, 25, played collegiately for four seasons at TCU from 2015 to 2018. He was cut in 2018 due to family violence charges which he pled guilty to in 2019.

He had stints in various semi-pro leagues before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the restarted USFL.

In 2021, Turpin appeared in 10 games for the Generals and caught 53 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 129 yards and scored two additional touchdowns.