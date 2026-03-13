Cowboys Signing CB Cobie Durant

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are signing former Rams CB Cobie Durant to a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million.

Durant, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million contract with Los Angeles.

Durant was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Durant appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 40 tackles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.