Cowboys Signing LB Rashaan Evans To Active Roster

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are signing veteran LB Rashaan Evans to their 53-man roster. The team is also placing DL Viliami Fehoko on injured reserve.

Evans, 27, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles on their practice squad earlier this season before joining the Cowboys.

In 2022, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 159 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2023, Evans has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.