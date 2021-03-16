Cowboys Signing OT Ty Nsekhe

The Dallas Cowboys are signing OT Ty Nsekhe to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agency.

Nsekhe, 35, originally signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State back in 2012. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

From there, Nsekhe had a brief stint with the Saints before signing a futures contract with Washington in 2015. After four seasons in Washington, Nsekhe agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal in 2019.

In 2020, Ty Nsekhe was active for 15 games for the Bills, but did not make a start for them.