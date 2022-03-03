Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin Not Expected To Be Ready For Start Of 2022 Season Due To Hip Injury

According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season due to a hip injury that required surgery in late February.

Calvin Watkins adds the surgery has only been done on hockey and baseball players, not football players. Dallas is still confident Jarwin will be able to return eventually.

However, the team is looking thin at the moment given 2021 starter Dalton Schultz is a pending free agent. Gehlken notes the team has a lot of interest in bringing back Schultz.

Jarwin, 27, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension last March that included $9.25 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jarwin appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and caught 11 passes for 96 yards receiving and two touchdowns.