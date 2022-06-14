Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Reports To Minicamp As Extension Talks Continue

According to Tom Pelissero, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz reported to mandatory minicamp in Dallas as contract talks between him and the team also picked back up.

Jeremy Fowler confirms the state of negotiations probably helped convince Schultz to return after growing frustrated and skipping the final week of OTAs.

Dallas franchise-tagged Schultz earlier this offseason at a figure of $10.9 million fully guaranteed. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate an extension, otherwise he has to play out the 2022 season on that deal.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys tagged Schultz before he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The tender is worth $10.9 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Schultz and the Cowboys as the news is available.