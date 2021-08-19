Cowboys Waive P Hunter Niswander With Injury Designation

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are waiving P Hunter Niswander with an injury designation.

Should Niswander clear waivers, he’ll revert to Dallas’ injured reserve.

Niswander, 26, went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018. After an appearance with the XFL, Niswander landed with the Cowboys on the practice squad in October of 2020. Dallas promoted him to the active roster a few weeks later.

In 2020, Niswander appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and punted 26 times with an average of 47.2 yards per punt, two touchbacks and 10 kicks inside the 20.