Cowboys Waive P Hunter Niswander

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have informed P Hunter Niswander that they are waiving him on Thursday.

Gehlken points out that Niswander is fully recovered from a back injury that kept him on the injured reserve for all of 2021.

Niswander, 27, went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2018. After an appearance with the XFL, Niswander landed with the Cowboys on the practice squad in October of 2020. Dallas promoted him to the active roster a few weeks later.

The Cowboys waived him with an injury designation back in August of last year and he reverted to their injured reserve.

In 2020, Niswander appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and punted 26 times with an average of 47.2 yards per punt, two touchbacks, and 10 kicks inside the 20.