Cowboys Work Out Four Players

According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas News, the Cowboys are working out the following four players:

Garvin, 24, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when Green Bay opted to cut him loose last offseason.

He caught on with the Birmingham Stallions for its 2024 season.

In 2022, Garvin appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight tackles and two pass defenses.