NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/16

Bengals
- Signed DE Raymond Johnson (exception) to their practice squad.
Browns
- Designated DB Juan Thornhill to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed WR Marquez Callaway (veteran) to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Signed DB Keion Crossen (veteran), G Nick Leverett (veteran), and DE Ronnie Perkins to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Designated WR DJ Chark to return from injured reserve.
Colts
- Released K Spencer Shrader from their practice squad.
- Signed RB Salvon Ahmed (veteran) to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed DT Jonathan Allen and DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve.
- Signed DE Jalyn Holmes.
- Signed DT Sheldon Day to their active roster.
- Signed NT Carl Davis to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Signed DT Jalen Dalton to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam to return from injured reserve.
Giants
- Placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
Packers
- Signed K Brandon McManus.
- Signed WR Malik Knowles to their practice squad.
- Waived K Brayden Narveson.
Panthers
- Designated DT Jaden Crumedy and DB Sam Franklin to return from injured reserve.
- Designated RB Jonathan Brooks to return from the non-football injury list.
- Signed WR Dan Chisena (exception) to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Signed LB Blake Lynch (veteran) to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Signed DB Anthony Kendall (exception) and LB Kristian Welch (veteran) to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (veteran) and LB Craig Young to their practice squad.
Texans
- Traded RB Cam Akers to the Vikings.
Vikings
- Traded for RB Cam Akers from the Texans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!