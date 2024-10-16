NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Designated WR DJ Chark to return from injured reserve.

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Packers

Panthers

  • Designated DT Jaden Crumedy and DB Sam Franklin to return from injured reserve.
  • Designated RB Jonathan Brooks to return from the non-football injury list.
  • Signed WR Dan Chisena (exception) to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Signed LB Blake Lynch (veteran) to their practice squad.

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

  • Traded for RB Cam Akers from the Texans.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply