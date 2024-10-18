NFC East Notes: Mike McCarthy, Greg Joseph, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said RB Brian Robinson (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday: “We’re really pumped about that.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

The Cowboys fell to 3-3 after a blowout home loss to the Lions in Week 6. Dallas HC Mike McCarthy believes they can learn from this game and improve going forward.

“At the end of the day, if we totally don’t believe it’s about us, it’ll always be about us, and play to who we are, what we do, how we do it, then we’re not going to get to where we want to go,” McCarthy said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “And I believe we will. I think this is an opportunity that we relish, I know I relish it, and I think they do too.”

With injuries piling up, McCarthy talked about his excitement for the young players to continue getting a chance in the spotlight.

“So this is a place that a lot of good can come out of it. Been here before. And I think this is a really good opportunity for our leadership. I think it’s an excellent opportunity for our young guys to continue to play. It’s an excellent opportunity for those guys to build off some of the things they have done well. Because this will pay forward. In my experience it always has. When you play young players this much and play this many different players this much, I think the long game definitely has a chance to be very bright.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll reflected on keeping the offense on the field instead of trying for a 54-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

“I thought it was right on the cusp [of his range],” Daboll said, via NY Post. “We felt like the best thing to do was to go for it on that fourth down there.”

Giants K Greg Joseph is currently 17-29 from 50 yards or further in his career.

“Coach’s choice,” Joseph said. “When my number is called, I’m ready to go out there.”

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants will roll with Joseph if K Graham Gano remains out.