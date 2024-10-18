NFC Notes: Mike Zimmer, Chuba Hubbard, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Panthers

Buccaneers

Greg Auman writes Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and he could be in a “multi-week situation.”

(hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and he could be in a “multi-week situation.” Auman also points out WR Kam Johnson was wearing a boot on his right foot on Thursday and will likely be ruled out from Week 7.

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer admitted he made some mistakes in Week 6’s disastrous 47-9 loss to the Lions and things steamrolled out of control.

“I anticipated us playing better than we did this last ball game,” said Zimmer, the Cowboys defensive coordinator. “I probably panicked on some calls early because they hit us with some things early. I changed up probably a little bit too soon. But as far as some of the flaws, when we’ve been bad, it just steamrolls. It goes bad, bad, bad, bad, bad. I thought we were making progress. Obviously we took about eight steps back the other day. We just have to keep grinding.”

Cowboys DBs coach Al Harris thinks they need to “get back to the basics” and focus on fundamentals.

“Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,” said Harris. “Everybody has scheme. We just got to get back to the basics. I think the bye is coming at a great time. We can go over things as a staff, make a couple of adjustments here or there. We just got to get back to the basics.”

Cowboys’ run game coordinator Paul Guenther believes they have fixable problems and wants to ensure everyone is using correct positioning.

“You can fix position,” Guenther said. “You can fix angles. You can fix compression tackling, vice tackling, one-on-one tackling just with your body positioning and how you bend your knees and hips and ankles. We got to make sure in practice, No. 1 we’re getting all 11 guys to the ball and we’re all in great position to make a tackle.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard currently ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 485 rushing yards. He said he’s committed to reaching a level of greatness in his career.

“I just want to be great,” Hubbard said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ll ever get to where I want to be in terms of that, but I’m going to keep chasing until it until I get there.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said Hubbard shows up to practice with a “mentality to get better” and wants the rest of the team to emulate him.

“Just the way he comes to work every day with the focus and mentality to get better,” Canales said. “He truly has that mentality that I love, that I wish we can all grow to as a group.”

Hubbard is currently in the last year of his rookie contract. He’s hopeful to earn a contract that can “take care of my family.”

“I want to be able to take care of my family,” Hubbard said. “The sport can help me do that. And then I just love to win. I love to compete.”