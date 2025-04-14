Panthers Open To Trading Down From No. 8

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers “are open to the idea” of moving back from No. 8 overall in the draft.

Following the recent news that Saints QB Derek Carr could miss the 2025 season, many believe Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is in play for New Orleans at pick No. 9 overall.

Any teams that are interested in Sanders will likely have to jump the Saints and make a trade with Carolina or another team to get him.

Person names the Steelers as a team that could be interested in moving up from No. 21 because of their lack of certainty at the quarterback position. The most recent time Pittsburgh moved up 10 or more spots in the first round, the price was a second-round pick in that draft and a future third-round pick.

It’s worth noting the Steelers moved up for a linebacker, not a quarterback, which could affect the price even more.

As for Carolina, the Panthers still have a slew of needs on both sides of the ball despite making strides last season. Trading down to accumulate more picks could be a way to speed up the rebuild.

However, Panthers GM Dan Morgan will have to weigh that against the players available, as picking in the top 10 gives them the potential chance to add a difference-maker.

If someone jumps the Panthers and the Saints to take Sanders, a higher-end prospect will be available to Carolina at Pick No. 8 which could make standing pat more enticing.