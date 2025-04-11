BREAKING: Derek Carr’s Availability For 2025 Season In Question Due To Shoulder Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints QB Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that is threatening his availability for the 2025 season.

Rapoport mentions Carr is weighing his options, including possibly undergoing surgery.

It’s a shocking development right before the 2025 NFL Draft and after Carr restructured his contract last month to create around $30 million of available cap room for the Saints.

If Carr’s availability is in question, it makes sense for New Orleans to enter the quarterback market.

New Orleans has been linked to some quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, having hosted Texas’ Quinn Ewers for a top-30 visit and held a private workout for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll provide more on Carr as the news becomes available.