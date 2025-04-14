NFC Notes: YaYa Diaby, Kellen Moore, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB YaYa Diaby saw his sack production drop off last season, which he feels led to him being overlooked. Diaby and HC Todd Bowles both believe that he improved as a player in several categories despite the drop-off.

“Besides the sack numbers, I feel like I made major growth in every other category,” Diaby told the Pewter Report podcast. “I just want to thank myself and congratulate myself on that part, you know? I know for sure the sack part is going to come.”

“I feel like it gets overlooked because when people search up your name, they go straight to sacks because you’re an edge rusher,” Diaby added. “All of the other statistics really don’t show unless you actually search for it. I feel like I improved a lot in everything, run defense and my pass rush ability improved drastically. Sometimes the game is a game of inches; you can get there, but if you don’t take the quarterback down, you don’t get the sack. I’m proud of myself; that’s what I told myself over the last couple of weeks. I was just saying how proud I am of myself. The sack number wasn’t where I wanted it, but I just let go, let loose, and it helped me out a lot.”

“I’ve seen him grow mentally, understanding how people are trying to block him,” Bowles said of Diaby. “The first year, he was just trying to run through everything, and we kind of let him go because he was a bull in a China shop. Last year, he was more strategic in how he rushed the passer. Despite the sack numbers, he still was our most prolific pass rusher as far as getting pressures. [We] just expect him to finish those plays this year.”

Panthers

Panthers RB/KR Raheem Blackshear is excited about the NFL moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line and thinks it will lead to more return attempts.

“I finally get a chance to bring the ball a lot more, so I’m excited for the rule,” Blackshear said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “I feel like it makes a significant difference, just moving the ball back a little bit more so we try to get the kick return in play. A lot of time they’re kicking into the back of the end zone, so it’s kind of hard for returners to get it out. And that that little yardage, right, is that big of a difference.”

Blackshear is looking forward to working with assistant special teams coordinator Daren Bates.

“I’m excited to get to work with Daren Bates again. He just brings that energy, and I can’t wait to bring that energy this year. I’ve been working on returns, kick returns to get better at it, so I’m excited,” Blackshear said. “It’s never going to be easy in the NFL, so I feel like it plays a good part. I’m just finally getting a chance to know the system you’re in, so I’m excited.”

Blackshear is glad to continue playing alongside special teams ace Nick Scott, who he considers a close friend.

“Nick Scott is a really good friend of mine, so it’s awesome to have a guy like that,” Blackshear said. “As soon as I signed, he called me and said, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get back with you.’ So Nick is hopefully going to be one of the guys at my wedding.”

Saints

The Saints signed S Justin Reid and WR Brandin Cooks as free agents and re-signed TE Juwan Johnson. HC Kellen Moore thinks their front office has done well and has the team “heading in the right direction.”

“I feel like we’ve done a nice job of adding real value to our team,” Moore said, via John DeShazier of the team’s site. “Obviously, it’s the beginning process of the whole offseason where you continue to try and find guys throughout this whole process, and I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”

Moore called Reid one of the Chiefs’ impact players when scouting Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

“We nailed it when we were able to get Justin,” Moore said. “Ultimately, he made a decision that he wanted to come back to Louisiana, and we’re just so fired up. Going into the Super Bowl preparing to play the Chiefs when I was in Philadelphia watching him on film, he was one of the impact players on that field.”

Moore thinks Cooks gives New Orleans a “phenomenal leader” for their offense.

“I had never met Brandin, our circles were very close – him being a Northwest guy and going to Oregon State, and then going to Dallas at one point as well,” Moore said. “Phenomenal leader, phenomenal player – I think that combination is very valuable for us. He can still run, he can still play. He had an unfortunate season last year just with the injuries and setbacks, his targets and catches were down. (But) we feel like he’s still got the player in him and the leader that he’s going to be is hugely valuable for our entire team.”