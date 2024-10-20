NFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick commented on how the Cowboys’ season hasn’t gone as planned. In the end, Belichick thinks Dallas’ ownership may grow tired of their results.

“Yeah, it certainly looks like a tough situation down there in Dallas and I’m sure that ownership is very frustrated about not only the start of this season, but the end of last season. And it’s just tough. They had a great year last year and then had a very poor performance against Green Bay in the playoffs. Got off to a good start this year in Cleveland, and then it’s been pretty rocky since then. Meanwhile, Stephen and Jerry Jones have shelled out a lot of money to some very high profile players and have tried to give the team as many resources as they can to win and just haven’t had good results. I’ve always talked about Mike McCarthy, I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league. Mike Zimmer is one of the best defensive coaches in the league, and Bones is a great special teams coach. But for some reason it’s just not coming together. There’s a long way to go. Something’s gonna have to start happening fast. I don’t know enough internally about what that is, but I would say it’s really on everybody that’s gotta play, coach and just generally perform better.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley following his win over the Giants on Sunday: “To be honest, I’m so happy this game is over. I don’t think I should be asked about the Giants anymore.” (Jeff McLane)

Barkley was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), and DB Isaiah Rodgers was fined $5,861 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 6.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll pulled QB Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter to “provide a spark” by inserting backup Drew Lock into the lineup when the team was down big. Daboll also mentioned that Jones will continue to be the starting quarterback going forward.

“I made a change in the fourth quarter when it was 28-3, had about 100 yards, just to create a spark. Daniel will be the quarterback going forward. But obviously, we didn’t do enough offensively,” Daboll said, via PFT. “The score didn’t get out of hand. I felt we had some chances there to make some plays, but just didn’t make them, wasn’t going to take him out then. It’s all the way around, not just quarterback — coaching, everything just wasn’t good enough.”

Jones on being pulled by Daboll for Lock in the fourth, finishing the game with just 99 passing yards: “It’s his team. Up to him to make those decisions. Obviously, I believe in myself and believe in this offense. I’m just going to focus on myself. There wasn’t much of a conversation about it.” (Charlotte Carroll)