Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Has Sprained MCL, Not Ruled Out For Week 2 Yet

According to David Moore, multiple sources have confirmed to him that Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is dealing with a sprained MCL.
Moore adds it’s a Grade I sprain and it’s possible Cooks still plays in Week 2 against the Jets.
Even if he misses this week, Moore says it’s not considered a multiweek injury.
Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.
New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.
Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys this past offseason for a mid-round pick.
In 2023, Cooks has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and caught two passes on four targets for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!