Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Has Sprained MCL, Not Ruled Out For Week 2 Yet

According to David Moore, multiple sources have confirmed to him that Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is dealing with a sprained MCL.

Moore adds it’s a Grade I sprain and it’s possible Cooks still plays in Week 2 against the Jets.

Even if he misses this week, Moore says it’s not considered a multiweek injury.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys this past offseason for a mid-round pick.

In 2023, Cooks has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and caught two passes on four targets for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.