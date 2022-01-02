Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Done For Season With Torn ACL

Cowboys owner announced after Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals that WR Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Gallup suffered the knee injury while making a catch and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Cardinals.

You have to feel for Gallup, who was set to be one of the best available free agents next year.

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 32 passes for 409 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

